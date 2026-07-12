The Alchemist Bar in Prague
About
A place with a mystical atmosphere, where cocktails are transformed into real "alchemical elixirs." The interior is decorated in dark colors with elements of old-fashioned laboratories. Each drink is accompanied by a small show: smoke, changing colors, unexpected textures, and non-standard glassware. The bartenders dress up as medieval alchemists, adding an element of intrigue to the ordering process.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Provaznická 386, 110 00 Staré Město
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday 19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday 19:00 - 02:00
Thursday 19:00 - 02:00
Friday 18:00 - 03:00
Saturday 18:00 - 03:00
Sunday 19:00 - 02:00