About

I once spent an entire afternoon in the Vatican Museums arguing (politely) with a curator about the correct lighting angle for a Caravaggio — and I was right. My passion for Rome's art scene goes well beyond the obvious monuments; I know which private foundations open their doors only if you know someone, and which contemporary galleries are quietly reshaping the city's creative identity. For me, an evening that starts with a vernissage in Prati and ends with a late dinner near Campo de' Fiori is simply a Tuesday.