About

Every morning I walk the same cobblestones that I'll be walking again at 2am — Rome never really sleeps, and neither do I. I know every door that looks closed but isn't, every rooftop that turns into something extraordinary after midnight, and exactly who to call to make a night feel like it was designed just for you. My passion is watching people fall in love with this city the way I did — not at the Colosseum, but at a private dinner that spills into dancing somewhere no one else will find.