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RU

Salotto 42 in Rome

Salotto 42

About

A chic lounge bar in the center of Rome with a trendy atmosphere and a variety of signature cocktails. The perfect place to relax and unwind.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

P.za di Pietra, 42, 00186 Roma RM
+39066785804

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 02:00
Tuesday10:30 - 02:00
Wednesday10:30 - 02:00
Thursday10:30 - 02:00
Friday10:30 - 02:00
Saturday10:30 - 02:00
Sunday10:30 - 02:00