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RU

Wisdomless Club in Rome

Wisdomless Club

About

A club in Rome that combines an art gallery, a bar and a tattoo studio. Attractive for its unusual concept and creative atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Sora, 33, 00186 Roma RM
+390668801823

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 02:00
Tuesday11:00 - 02:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday11:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00