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Ambrosia Rooftop Restaurant & Bar in Rome

Ambrosia Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

About

Stylish rooftop restaurant with breathtaking views of Rome. The menu offers local and international cuisine as well as a wide range of cocktails and drinks.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Via Nazionale, 22/Int.B, 00184 Roma RM
+390648991763

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 00:00
Tuesday10:30 - 00:00
Wednesday10:30 - 00:00
Thursday10:30 - 00:00
Friday10:30 - 00:00
Saturday10:30 - 00:00
Sunday10:30 - 00:00