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RU

Il Pagliaccio in Rome

Il Pagliaccio

About

Two Michelin-starred restaurant in the center of Rome. Chef Nando Mizzi offers an author's cuisine that combines Italian traditions with modern approaches. The menu changes seasonally.

Features

Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating

Contacts

Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 129/a, 00186 Roma RM
+390668809595

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00