Il Pagliaccio in Rome
About
Two Michelin-starred restaurant in the center of Rome. Chef Nando Mizzi offers an author's cuisine that combines Italian traditions with modern approaches. The menu changes seasonally.
Features
Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Contacts
Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 129/a, 00186 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00