Ristorante Roof Garden in Rome
About
The rooftop restaurant of the Forum Hotel overlooking the Imperial Forums and the Colosseum. The menu features Mediterranean cuisine, fresh ingredients and an extensive wine list.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Via Tor de' Conti, 25, 00184 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:30
Tuesday19:00 - 23:30
Wednesday19:00 - 23:30
Thursday19:00 - 23:30
Friday19:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:30 - 23:30
Sunday12:30 - 15:30