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RU

Ristorante Roof Garden in Rome

Ristorante Roof Garden

About

The rooftop restaurant of the Forum Hotel overlooking the Imperial Forums and the Colosseum. The menu features Mediterranean cuisine, fresh ingredients and an extensive wine list.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Via Tor de' Conti, 25, 00184 Roma RM
+39066792446

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:30
Tuesday19:00 - 23:30
Wednesday19:00 - 23:30
Thursday19:00 - 23:30
Friday19:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:30 - 23:30
Sunday12:30 - 15:30