Settimo Roman Cuisine & Terrace in Rome
About
A restaurant with an emphasis on Roman cuisine, located on the terrace. Authentic dishes and stunning views of the city create a cozy atmosphere for dinners and meetings.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Via Lombardia, 47, 00187 Roma RM
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:30 - 23:30
Tuesday06:30 - 23:30
Wednesday06:30 - 23:30
Thursday06:30 - 23:30
Friday06:30 - 23:30
Saturday07:00 - 23:30
Sunday07:00 - 23:30