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RU

Zuma in Rome

Zuma

About

Japanese restaurant in Rome, part of the international Zuma chain. Modern interpretations of traditional dishes: sushi, sashimi and robata grills.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Via della Fontanella di Borghese, 48, 00186 Roma RM
+390699266622

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00