Абу-Даби

Ekaterina

О гиде

Hi, I'm Ekaterina! 😊 I've been living in Abu Dhabi for 4.5 years, and I love discovering the best places this beautiful city has to offer. I enjoy great restaurants, stylish bars, beach clubs, museums, art, culture and hidden gems. Whether you're looking for a lovely dinner, a relaxing beach day, a cultural experience or a fun evening out, I'd be happy to show you around. I love good conversations, beautiful places and creating unforgettable experiences. Let's discover Abu Dhabi together! ✨