Lifestyle Guide Partnership Terms and Conditions

Welcome to the Versently Guide Partnership Program. These Guide Terms and Conditions govern your relationship with Versently as an independent service provider offering experiences, tours, and activities to travelers through the Versently platform.

As a lifestyle guide,you are an independent service provider who offers curated, personalized experiences that showcase authentic local culture, activities, and ways of living. Unlike traditional tour guides focused on historical sites, lifestyle guides specialize in experiential offerings such as:

Culinary adventures and food tours

Wellness and fitness activities

Arts, crafts, and creative workshops

Local nightlife and entertainment

Shopping and cultural experiences

Adventure and outdoor activities

And you may provide all your knowledge, personal connections, and tailored experiences by using our Platform.

ABOUT THESE GUIDE TERMS

Versently operates as an aggregator platform that connects lifestyle guides with travelers seeking authentic experiences. Versently does not provide tours, experiences, or activities directly. Instead, we facilitate connections between independent guides like you and travelers looking for unique experiences.

Versently is operated by Versently Concierge Services L.L.C, a free zone company registered in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, ABRAJ Center, office 404-85,. License number: 1136251.

Platform Model

As an aggregator, Versently:

Connects independent lifestyle guides with travelers

Provides a platform for listing and booking experiences

Facilitates communication and payment processing between guides and travelers

Does not employ guides or operate tours directly

Acts solely as an intermediary technology platform

Agreement to Terms

These Guide Terms and Conditions, together with our Privacy Policy (which you can view at www.versently.com/privacy), explain the terms under which you may offer your services through the Versently platform (collectively, the "Lifestyle Guide Terms"). These Terms govern your access to and use of our guide portal, mobile application, and related services (collectively, the "Platform").

By applying to become a Versently lifestyle guide and accepting these Guide Terms, you acknowledge that you:

Have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these terms

Understand that you are an independent service provider, not an employee of Versently

Recognize that Versently is a platform aggregator facilitating connections between guides and travelers

Are solely responsible for the experiences, tours, and activities you offer through the Platform

If you do not agree to these Guide Terms, please do not apply to become a guide or use the Platform.

1. GUIDE ELIGIBILITY AND APPLICATION

1.1 Eligibility Requirements

To apply to become a Versently lifestyle guide, you must:

a) Be at least 19 years of age;

b) Have the legal right to work and operate as an independent contractor in the jurisdiction(s) where you will provide services;

c) Possess all necessary licenses, permits, insurance, and certifications required by local laws and regulations for the services you intend to offer;

d) Have relevant expertise, knowledge, or qualifications related to the experiences you wish to provide;

e) Be able to communicate effectively in English and/or the primary language(s) of your service area;

f) Have access to reliable internet and communication technology;

g) Not be subject to any economic sanctions imposed by the UAE government, U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), or other applicable sanctions authorities;

h) Not have any criminal convictions that would make you unsuitable to work with travelers (subject to local laws regarding criminal record checks).

1.2 Application Process

To apply to become a Versently guide:

a) Complete the online application form at www.versently.com or Versently application;

b) Provide all requested information, including personal details, experience background, proposed services, and references;

c) Submit required documentation including valid identification, proof of legal work status, relevant licenses or certifications, and insurance documentation;

d) Undergo our vetting and verification process, which may include background checks, reference verification, and skills assessment;

e) Participate in an interview or orientation session if requested;

1.3 Application Review and Approval

All applications are subject to approval at Versently's sole discretion. We assess applications based on:

Service quality and uniqueness

Market demand and platform balance

Fit with Versently's brand and values

Compliance with all eligibility requirements

Our decisions regarding guide applications are final. We are under no obligation to provide reasons for declining an application. Processing times vary, but we will notify you of our decision as soon as reasonably possible.

Approval as a Versently lifestyle guide does not guarantee any minimum number of bookings or income.

2. INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR RELATIONSHIP

2.1 Nature of Relationship

You acknowledge and agree that:

a) You are an independent contractor and not an employee, partner, agent, or joint venturer of Versently;

b) Nothing in these Guide Terms creates an employment relationship, partnership, or agency between you and Versently;

c) You are solely responsible for all taxes, social security contributions, insurance, and other obligations arising from your income earned through the Platform;

d) You have no authority to bind Versently to any contract or obligation;

e) You are responsible for your own business expenses, equipment, and materials necessary to provide your services;

f) Versently does not provide employee benefits such as health insurance, paid time off, or retirement contributions.

2.2 Business Operations

As an independent contractor, you:

a) Control the methods and means by which you provide your services;

b) Set your own schedule and availability (subject to honoring confirmed bookings);

c) May work with other platforms or clients (subject to Section 3.4 below);

d) Are responsible for obtaining and maintaining all necessary business licenses, permits, and insurance if applicable by local jurisdiction;

e) Determine how to best deliver the experiences you offer, provided they meet the standards described in your service listings.

3. SERVICE LISTINGS AND OFFERINGS

3.1 Creating Service Listings

When creating service listings on the Platform, you must:

a) Provide accurate, complete, and truthful descriptions of your services;

b) Clearly state what is included and excluded from each experience;

c) Specify any age restrictions, fitness requirements, or prerequisites;

d) Disclose any potential risks or safety considerations;

e) Provide honest and current photographs of locations, activities, and relevant details;

f) Set clear cancellation and rescheduling policies;

g) Specify maximum and minimum group sizes if applicable;

h) List all applicable terms and conditions specific to your service.

3.2 Pricing

You propose pricing for your services, subject to Versently's approval. All pricing must:

a) Be fair, competitive, and reflect the value provided;

b) Include all taxes and fees that you are responsible for collecting;

c) Be clearly communicated with no hidden charges;

d) Remain stable once approved, with changes requiring advance notice and Versently approval.

Versently reserves the right to suggest pricing adjustments based on market conditions, demand, and platform standards. Final pricing displayed to travelers will include Versently's service fees and commissions as outlined in Section 5.

3.3 Service Standards

All services offered through the Platform must:

a) Meet professional quality standards;

b) Be delivered safely and responsibly;

c) Comply with all applicable laws and regulations;

d) Respect local communities, cultures, and environments;

e) Align with Versently's values of authentic, high-quality travel experiences;

f) Be appropriate for the target audience;

g) Not involve illegal activities, adult content, or anything that could harm Versently's reputation.

3.4 Exclusivity and Competition

While you may work with other platforms or clients, you agree that:

a) Services listed on Versently must be competitively priced (not higher than prices offered elsewhere);

b) You will not actively solicit Versently travelers to book directly outside the Platform to avoid commission fees;

c) You will honor all bookings made through Versently and not cancel them to accept higher-paying direct bookings;

d) You will not use information obtained through Versently to compete unfairly against the Platform.

4. PLATFORM USE AND COMMUNICATION

4.1 Lifestyle Guide Portal Access

Upon approval, you will receive access to the Versently lifestyle guide portal where you can:

a) Manage your service listings;

b) View and respond to booking requests;

c) Communicate with travelers through our in-app messaging system;

d) Update your availability calendar;

e) Access booking details and payment information;

f) View reviews and ratings;

g) Access performance analytics and insights.

You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your login credentials and for all activities under your account.

4.2 Communication Standards

All communication with travelers must occur through the Versently Platform. You agree to:

a) Respond to inquiries within 24 hours;

b) Communicate professionally, courteously, and respectfully at all times;

c) Provide accurate information and honest recommendations;

d) Use appropriate language (no profanity, harassment, or discriminatory remarks);

e) Not share personal contact information to circumvent the Platform;

f) Not make inappropriate personal advances toward travelers;

g) Report any issues or concerns to Versently promptly.

Versently monitors communications on the Platform to ensure quality, safety, and compliance with these Guide Terms.

4.3 Prohibited Communications

a) Solicit direct bookings outside the Platform;

b) Share external contact details or payment information;

c) Harass, threaten, or discriminate against any user;

d) Engage in any fraudulent or deceptive practices;

e) Spam travelers with unsolicited messages;

f) Promote services not listed on the Platform;

g) Request or share inappropriate personal information.

5. COMMISSION AND PAYMENT TERMS

5.1 Commission Structure

Versently charges a commission on all bookings made through the Platform. The commission structure is as follows:

a) Standard Commission Rate: 30% of the total booking value (subject to change and prior notice based on need);

b) Commission is calculated on the gross booking amount before any discounts or promotional credits applied to travelers;

c) Commission rates may vary based on service type, booking value, or promotional periods;

d) Your specific commission rate will be communicated to you upon approval and may be adjusted with 30 days' written notice.

The commission covers:

Platform access and listing management

Marketing and traveler acquisition

Payment processing and customer support

Booking management and communication tools

Quality assurance and dispute resolution

5.2 Payment Processing

a) Travelers pay Versently directly through the Platform using secure payment methods including:

Apple Pay

Stripe payment processing

Versently collects payment from travelers as an intermediary and subsequently disburses your earnings according to the commission structure and payment terms outlined in Section 5. You authorize Versently to collect payments on your behalf for bookings made through the Platform. You will not request or accept payment directly from travelers for bookings made through the Platform. Versently is responsible for handling refunds to travelers in accordance with cancellation policies.

5.3 Payout Schedule

a) Funds are released to you 7 days after service completion;

b) This holding period allows for quality assurance and dispute resolution;

c) Payouts include all earnings from completed services during the payout period, minus Versently's commission and any applicable deductions;

d) Minimum payout threshold: 100 AED/USD or the equivalent in any applicable currency.

5.4 Taxes and Reporting

a) You are solely responsible for all tax obligations on your earnings;

b) Versently will provide transaction reports but is not responsible for your tax compliance;

c) If required by law you must provide any tax documentation required by law (VAT registration, tax ID, etc.);

d) If required by law, Versently may withhold taxes from your payments;

e) You agree to indemnify Versently for any tax liabilities arising from your failure to meet tax obligations.

5.6 Deductions and Adjustments

Versently may deduct from your payments:

a) Refunds issued to travelers for services not delivered or disputes resolved in the traveler's favor;

b) Chargebacks or payment disputes;

c) Fines or penalties for policy violations;

d) Outstanding debts or amounts owed to Versently;

e) Any other amounts authorized under these Lifestyle Guide Terms.

6. BOOKING MANAGEMENT

6.1 Accepting Bookings

When you receive a booking request, you must:

a) Review the request within 24 hours;

b) Accept or decline based on your availability and service capacity;

c) If you accept, honor the booking and deliver the service as described;

d) Update your availability calendar to prevent double-bookings;

e) Not cancel accepted bookings except in emergency situations.

6.2 Booking Confirmation

Once you accept a booking from the Traveler:

a) It becomes a binding commitment;

b) You must provide the service on the agreed date, time, and terms;

c) You will receive such booking details including traveler information, special requests, and any relevant notes directly from the Traveler through the in-app chat;

6.3 Cancellations by Lifestyle Guides

Guide-initiated cancellations negatively impact traveler experience and platform trust. You may only cancel a confirmed booking if:

a) You experience a genuine emergency or unavoidable circumstance;

b) Weather conditions make the activity unsafe or impossible;

c) The traveler has violated terms or behaved inappropriately;

d) Other force majeure events beyond your control.

Cancellation penalties:

Frequent cancellations may result in reduced visibility, suspension, or removal from the Platform;

Last-minute cancellations (less than 24 hours) may incur financial penalties;

Versently reserves the right to compensate affected travelers and deduct costs from your earnings;

Excessive cancellations (more than 3 in 6 months without valid reason) may result in immediate termination.

If you must cancel, you must:

Notify Versently immediately through the Platform;

Provide a clear explanation;

Assist in finding alternative arrangements if possible;

Refunds to travelers will be processed in full, and you forfeit all earnings from canceled bookings.

6.4 Traveler Cancellations

a) Refunds are processed according to your stated cancellation policy;

b) You receive payment for non-refundable portions as per your policy;

c) Versently's commission is only charged on amounts you earn (not on refunded amounts);

d) You should keep your cancellation policy fair and competitive.

6.5 No-Shows

a) You must make reasonable efforts to contact them;

b) Wait at least 15 minutes past the scheduled time;

c) Document the no-show through the Platform;

d) You will receive full payment if the no-show is confirmed;

e) Do not leave the meeting point until the situation is resolved and documented.

7. SERVICE DELIVERY STANDARDS

7.1 Quality Expectations

a) Match the description provided in your listing;

b) Meet or exceed reasonable traveler expectations;

c) Are safe, professional, and well-organized;

d) Show respect for travelers regardless of nationality, religion, gender, age, or background;

e) Provide value commensurate with the price charged;

f) Reflect positively on the Versently brand.

7.2 Safety Requirements

a) Conducting all activities safely and in compliance with safety regulations;

b) Providing necessary safety equipment and instructions;

c) Assessing weather and environmental conditions;

d) Screening travelers for fitness and suitability when necessary;

e) Having emergency plans and procedures in place;

f) Reporting any incidents or accidents to Versently immediately.

7.3 Professionalism

a) Arrive on time and be prepared;

b) Dress appropriately for the activity;

c) Be knowledgeable about your subject matter;

d) Handle all situations with professionalism and composure;

e) Accommodate reasonable special requests when possible;

f) Treat all travelers with respect and courtesy;

g) Refrain from inappropriate behavior including intoxication, harassment, or discrimination.

7.4 Prohibited Conduct

a) Arrive late or unprepared;

b) Significantly deviate from the described itinerary without traveler consent;

c) Add hidden fees or pressure travelers to purchase additional services;

d) Make romantic or sexual advances toward travelers;

e) Discriminate against travelers based on protected characteristics;

f) Use the opportunity to promote political or religious agendas;

g) Engage in illegal activities;

h) Behave in any manner that could harm Versently's reputation.

8. LIABILITY

8.1 Your Liability

a) Any injuries, damages, or losses occurring during your services;

b) The safety and well-being of travelers under your care;

c) Compliance with all safety regulations and best practices;

d) Any negligence or misconduct on your part;

e) Claims arising from your services, whether or not made through the Platform.

8.2 Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Versently, its affiliates, officers, employees, and agents from any claims, damages, losses, liabilities, and expenses (including legal fees) arising from:

a) Your provision of services;

b) Your breach of these Lifestyle Guide Terms;

c) Your negligence or misconduct;

d) Your violation of any laws or regulations;

e) Any third-party claims related to your services;

f) Your failure to maintain adequate insurance.

9. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

9.1 Your Content

a) You retain ownership of your original content;

b) You grant Versently a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, display, reproduce, and promote your content for marketing and operational purposes;

c) You represent that you have the right to use and license all content you provide;

d) You ensure your content does not infringe on any third-party rights;

e) Versently may edit or format your content for consistency and quality.

9.2 Traveler Content

a) Belong to the travelers who created them;

b) May be used by Versently for marketing with appropriate permissions;

c) Cannot be used by you for commercial purposes without permission;

d) Should be respected even if they contain criticism or negative feedback.

9.3 Platform Intellectual Property

a) The Versently name, logo, and brand are owned by Versently Concierge Services L.L.C;

b) The Platform software, design, and features are protected intellectual property;

c) You receive no ownership rights to any Versently intellectual property;

d) You may use Versently branding only as authorized for promotional purposes;

e) You must cease all use of Versently branding upon termination of the Platform use.

10. REVIEWS AND RATINGS

10.1 Review System

a) Reviews are visible on your profile and service listings;

b) You cannot delete or significantly alter traveler reviews;

c) You may respond professionally to reviews;

d) Reviews are important for maintaining platform quality and traveler trust;

e) Consistently poor reviews may result in delisting or termination.

10.2 Responding to Reviews

a) Remain professional and courteous;

b) Address legitimate concerns constructively;

c) Do not attack or insult reviewers;

d) Do not share private information about travelers;

e) Use negative feedback as an opportunity to improve.

10.3 Review Manipulation

a) Offer incentives for positive reviews;

b) Pressure travelers to change or remove negative reviews;

c) Post fake reviews or have friends/family post false reviews;

d) Retaliate against travelers who leave negative reviews;

e) Report legitimate reviews as inappropriate to have them removed.

Violation of review policies may result in immediate termination.

10.4 Performance Standards

a) Minimum average rating (e.g., 4.0 out of 5.0);

b) Response time requirements;

c) Acceptance rate targets;

d) Cancellation rate limits;

e) Guides consistently falling below standards may face consequences including reduced visibility or removal.

11. DISCLAIMERS

a) Versently provides the Platform "as is" without warranties of any kind;

b) Versently does not guarantee any level of bookings, income, or success;

c) Versently is not responsible for disputes between you and travelers;

d) Versently does not verify all information provided by travelers;

e) Platform availability may be interrupted for maintenance or technical issues;

f) Versently is not liable for lost income due to platform downtime, algorithm changes, or policy updates.

12. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

a) Versently is not liable for indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including lost profits or business opportunities;

b) Versently's total liability for any claim shall not exceed the amount of commission earned by you in the three months preceding the claim;

c) Versently is not liable for payment processing delays caused by third parties;

d) Versently is not liable for tax obligations or compliance failures on your part;

e) Nothing in these Guide Terms excludes liability for fraud, gross negligence, or matters that cannot be excluded by law.

13. LIFESTYLE GUIDE CONDUCT AND VIOLATIONS

13.1 Code of Conduct

a) Act with integrity, honesty, and professionalism;

b) Respect travelers, other guides, and Versently staff;

c) Comply with all applicable laws and regulations;

d) Honor all commitments and bookings;

e) Maintain high service quality standards;

f) Protect traveler privacy and safety;

g) Report issues or concerns promptly;

h) Uphold Versently's reputation and values.

13.2 Prohibited Activities

a) Engage in fraudulent or deceptive practices;

b) Manipulate reviews, ratings, or booking systems;

c) Circumvent commission payments;

d) Share or misuse traveler information;

e) Operate under multiple accounts without permission;

f) Subcontract services without authorization;

g) Engage in illegal activities;

h) Harass, discriminate, or behave inappropriately;

i) Violate any provision of these Guide Terms.

13.3 Consequences of Violations

a) Issue warnings and require corrective action;

b) Temporarily suspend your account;

c) Reduce your visibility on the Platform;

d) Withhold payments pending investigation;

e) Impose financial penalties;

f) Permanently terminate your account;

g) Take legal action for damages;

h) Report illegal activities to authorities.

14. TERMINATION

14.1 Termination by Guide

As an independent service provider using the Versently aggregator platform, you may terminate your relationship with Versently at any time by:

a) Providing 30 days' written notice to info@versently.com;

b) Fulfilling all pending bookings or making alternative arrangements acceptable to affected travelers;

c) Resolving any outstanding payment or dispute issues;

d) Removing your experience listings from the Platform.

Upon termination:

You will receive final payment for completed services (subject to the normal holding period);

You must cease using Versently branding and platform materials;

You must delete or stop using any Versently marketing materials, logos, or proprietary content;

You remain free to offer your lifestyle experiences through other channels or platforms;

Confidentiality obligations continue indefinitely.

14.2 Termination by Versently

As a platform aggregator, Versently reserves the right to remove guides from the Platform to maintain quality and safety standards if:

a) You commit a material breach of these Terms;

b) You engage in fraudulent, illegal, or unsafe activities;

c) You receive excessive negative reviews or complaints;

d) You fail to maintain required licenses, permits, or insurance;

e) Your continued presence harms the Platform or its reputation;

d) You attempt to circumvent commission payments;

e) You harass travelers or staff.

Versently may also terminate with 30 days' notice for:

a) Business reasons including platform restructuring;

b) Consistently low performance or booking rates;

c) Changes in market focus or service offerings;

d) Any other reason not prohibited by law.

14.3 Effects of Termination

a) Your access to the Platform will be immediately revoked;

b) Travelers will be notified and offered alternatives or refunds as appropriate

c) Your listings will be removed;

d) Pending bookings will be handled on a case-by-case basis;

e) Final payments will be processed according to the normal schedule, minus any deductions;

f) You remain liable for any obligations or disputes arising before termination;

g) Sections regarding confidentiality, intellectual property, indemnification, and liability survive termination.

14.4 No Liability for Termination

a) Lost income or business opportunities due to termination;

b) Reputational harm or other consequential damages;

c) Costs associated with transitioning to other platforms;

d) Any damages arising from lawful termination.

15. DATA PRIVACY AND CONFIDENTIALITY

15.1 Privacy Policy

Versently's collection and use of your personal data is governed by our Privacy Policy at www.versently.com/privacy. By accepting these Guide Terms, you consent to such collection and use.

15.2 Traveler Information

You may receive traveler personal information to fulfill bookings. You must:

a) Use traveler information only for providing agreed services;

b) Not share, sell, or misuse traveler information;

c) Protect traveler information from unauthorized access;

d) Comply with applicable data protection laws;

e) Delete traveler information when no longer needed;

f) Report any data breaches to Versently immediately.

15.3 Confidential Information

You agree to keep confidential:

a) Versently's business practices, systems, and strategies;

b) Commission structures and financial arrangements;

c) Other guides' information and performance data;

d) Traveler information and booking details;

e) Any information marked as confidential.

Confidentiality obligations survive termination indefinitely.

16. DISPUTE RESOLUTION

16.1 Disputes with Travelers

a) Attempt to resolve it directly and professionally;

b) Document all relevant facts and communications;

c) Report the dispute to Versently through the Platform;

d) Cooperate with Versently's investigation and mediation efforts;

e) Accept that Versently's decision on refunds or compensation is final.

16.2 Disputes with Versently

a) Contact info@versently.com with details of your concern;

b) We will investigate and respond within a reasonable timeframe;

c) If unresolved, disputes shall be handled according to Section 17 below.

17. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION

These Guide Terms and any dispute arising from your relationship with Versently shall be governed by the laws of the United Arab Emirates and the applicable laws of the Free Zone od the Emirate of Dubai.

Dispute Resolution Process:

a) Negotiation: Parties will first attempt to resolve disputes through good faith negotiation;

b) Mediation: If negotiation fails, parties agree to attempt mediation before pursuing litigation;

c) Jurisdiction: Any legal proceedings shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts.

Nothing in this section prevents Versently from seeking immediate injunctive relief for breaches involving intellectual property, confidentiality, or platform security.

18. GENERAL PROVISIONS

18.1 Amendments

Versently may amend these Guide Terms at any time. We will notify you of material changes via email or Platform notification at least 30 days before they take effect. Continued use of the Platform after changes constitute acceptance of the new terms. If you do not agree to changes, you may terminate your account as per Section 14.1.

18.2 Entire Agreement

These Terms constitute the entire agreement between you and Versently regarding your use of the Platform and supersede all prior agreements or understandings.

18.3 Severability

If any provision of these Lifestyle Guide Terms is found unenforceable, the remaining provisions remain in full force and effect.

18.4 No Waiver

Versently's failure to enforce any right or provision does not constitute a waiver of that right or provision.

18.5 Assignment

You may not assign or transfer these Terms or your account without Versently's written consent. Versently may assign these Terms to any successor or affiliate.

18.6 Force Majeure

Neither party is liable for failure to perform obligations due to circumstances beyond reasonable control including natural disasters, war, terrorism, pandemics, or government actions.

18.7 Language

These Guide Terms are provided in English. Any translations are for convenience only, and the English version prevails in case of conflict.

18.8 Contact Information

For questions about these Guide Terms or the Platform, contact:

Guide Support Team

Email: info@versently.com

Website: www.versently.com

19. ACKNOWLEDGMENT AND ACCEPTANCE

By clicking "I Agree" or by using the Platform, you acknowledge that: