Дубай

Valentina

О гиде

Good experiences aren’t found, they’re created! ✨ An Argentinian woman who chose Dubai as her home, and who knows a thing or two about bringing smiles and finding the perfect vibes! From hidden gems and spontaneous adventures to glamorous nights out across the Emirates, I’m all about great energy, genuine laughs, and making every moment feel special. Let me show you the Dubai that made me fall in love with this city from day one. Who knows? Maybe I’ll make you love it the same way✨