Дубай

Anna

О гиде

Hello! I am Anna - IT tech recruiter and a woman who truly knows how to appreciate the luxury high level communication. I am here to show you the most exclusive, hidden, and sophisticated side of the city. With me, you can enjoy a customized, high-end experience, share a genuine emotional connection, and have a brilliant conversation over a glass of wine in a luxury restaurant or a relaxing spa hideaway. Let’s make your here unforgettable. See you soon ✨