Дубай

Igor

О гиде

I absolutely love Dubai! I’ve been living here for over 11 years and consider myself a true ambassador of this amazing city. I’ve helped many people discover Dubai and make it their new home. I’m an entrepreneur, founder of the international media company PAPA Media Group, journalist, and publisher. I love traveling, discovering beautiful places, and meeting interesting people. Always happy to make new connections, share experiences, and enjoy great company!