Дубай

Tara

О гиде

I’m a woman with a curious mind, a passion for beauty, and a love for meaningful experiences. My world combines fashion, art, travel, wellness, music, and entrepreneurship. I’m passionate about personal growth, psychology, and exploring new cultures. I also enjoy DJing, fitness, discovering beautiful places, and engaging in inspiring conversations. Having lived in different countries, I’ve developed an open-minded perspective and a genuine appreciation for different cultures and lifestyles.