Ara Martin
Дубае
О гиде
I’m someone who genuinely loves traveling, discovering new places, meeting different people, and experiencing different cultures. I enjoy trying new food, activities, and experiences, and I’m naturally curious and adaptable in unfamiliar environments. My background in sales, marketing, customer service, and business operations has taught me to communicate well and work confidently with different people. I’d love a career where travel and new experiences are part of the journey.