Майами

Inna

О гиде

Ukrainian soul and a curious mind. Entrepreneur by passion, traveler by nature, and lover of art, culture, psychology, beautiful places, and meaningful conversations. I appreciate intelligence, wit, ambition, and people who know who they are. Equally happy exploring a new city, enjoying a fabulous dinner, or getting lost in a philosophical conversation. With me, expect spontaneity, playful banter, a little adventure, and never a boring conversation. Life is too interesting to be ordinary. ✨