Монако

Mariabelle

О гиде

Sophisticated, charismatic, and full of joie de vivre. I adore timeless elegance, beautiful places, haute couture, exquisite champagne, fine dining, and captivating conversations. A little glamour, adventures, and a touch of mischief - life with me is never ordinary💃🏻🥂 I admire intelligence, generosity, impeccable manners, and men who believe in romance🎩 I have my own world, my own story, and a sparkle that never fades. Looking for someone to make a beautiful life even more extraordinary.