About

I once spent an entire night arguing with a curator about whether a blank canvas counts as minimalism or laziness — and I'd do it again without hesitation. My passion is knowing which gallery opening in Петербург will actually change how you see the city, and which ones are just warm wine and small talk. I know every corner where art breathes here, from hidden printmaking studios on Васильевский остров to the exact moment the Эрмитаж feels completely, impossibly yours.