About

Every morning I walk through Апраксин двор before it gets crowded, picking up on what's quietly shifting in the city's style before it reaches anyone's feed. I know Saint Petersburg's local designers intimately — the ones selling out of unmarked courtyard studios and the ones about to break through — and I love connecting people with pieces that feel like the city itself: layered, unexpected, and completely their own. My passion is fashion that has a story, and here, those stories are everywhere if you know where to look.