Meat_Coin in Saint Petersburg
About
The first restaurant of the brand, where Turkish chefs showcase the culture of butchering and preparing meat.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
ул. Рубинштейна, 4, Санкт-Петербург, 191025
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00