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Meat_Coin in Saint Petersburg

Meat_Coin

About

The first restaurant of the brand, where Turkish chefs showcase the culture of butchering and preparing meat.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

ул. Рубинштейна, 4, Санкт-Петербург, 191025
88122209014

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00