Музей Фаберже in Saint-Petersburg
About
The foundation of the collection is the largest assembly of masterpieces from the Fabergé firm, including nine imperial Easter eggs created for the last two Russian emperors. These jeweled monuments are associated with the reigns of Alexander III and Nicholas II.
Contacts
Наб. реки Фонтанки, 21, Санкт-Петербург
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 20:45
Tuesday10:00 - 20:45
Wednesday10:00 - 20:45
Thursday10:00 - 20:45
Friday10:00 - 20:45
Saturday10:00 - 20:45
Sunday10:00 - 20:45