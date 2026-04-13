Profile
RU

Музей Фаберже in Saint-Petersburg

Музей Фаберже

About

The foundation of the collection is the largest assembly of masterpieces from the Fabergé firm, including nine imperial Easter eggs created for the last two Russian emperors. These jeweled monuments are associated with the reigns of Alexander III and Nicholas II.

Contacts

Наб. реки Фонтанки, 21, Санкт-Петербург
+7 (812) 333-26-55
fabergemuseum.ru

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 20:45
Tuesday10:00 - 20:45
Wednesday10:00 - 20:45
Thursday10:00 - 20:45
Friday10:00 - 20:45
Saturday10:00 - 20:45
Sunday10:00 - 20:45