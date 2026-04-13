Imperial Marine Yacht Club of St. Petersburg by Burevestnik Group in Saint-Petersburg
About
The first private yacht club in St. Petersburg. Established in 2001, it features a modern marina with 200 berths for yachts up to 35 meters long. The club has a Class A business center and a bar.
Contacts
Наб. Мартынова, 92, Санкт-Петербург, 197110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00