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RU

Futurist in Saint Petersburg

Futurist

About

A space for creative experimentation where architecture and art merge with signature gastronomy. Alexey Alexeev’s project offers a fresh take on familiar dishes with a focus on guest comfort.

Features

Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Барочная ул., 6, Санкт-Петербург, 197376
88125554444

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday10:00 - 23:00
Wednesday10:00 - 23:00
Thursday10:00 - 23:00
Friday10:00 - 23:00
Saturday10:00 - 23:00
Sunday10:00 - 23:00