Harvest in Saint Petersburg
About
The restaurant focuses on fresh vegetables prepared in various ways. The menu regularly changes and includes grilled meat and fish dishes. The wine list features diverse wines, cocktails, and juices.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
пр. Добролюбова, 11, Санкт-Петербург, 197198
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:00
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 01:00
Saturday09:00 - 01:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00