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RU

Harvest in Saint Petersburg

Harvest

About

The restaurant focuses on fresh vegetables prepared in various ways. The menu regularly changes and includes grilled meat and fish dishes. The wine list features diverse wines, cocktails, and juices.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

пр. Добролюбова, 11, Санкт-Петербург, 197198
89119222746

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:00
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 01:00
Saturday09:00 - 01:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00