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RU

Mansarda in Saint Petersburg

Mansarda

About

A restaurant with a view of St. Isaac’s Cathedral and the historic center. The menu offers European and Asian classics, and the wine selection makes the evening unforgettable.

Features

Wi-Fi
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Suitable for events
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash

Contacts

Почтамтская ул., 3, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
88126401616

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00