Tétto Italian Bistro in Saint Petersburg
About
A restaurant of signature Italian cuisine with a stylish interior featuring panoramic windows offering city views and large round lights on the ceiling resembling the sun.
Features
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Contacts
Большой проспект П.С., 84, Санкт-Петербург, 197136
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00