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RU

Tétto Italian Bistro in Saint Petersburg

Tétto Italian Bistro

About

A restaurant of signature Italian cuisine with a stylish interior featuring panoramic windows offering city views and large round lights on the ceiling resembling the sun.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash

Contacts

Большой проспект П.С., 84, Санкт-Петербург, 197136
88126146314

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00