Futurist in Saint-Petersburg
About
A space for creative experimentation where architecture and art merge with signature gastronomy. Alexey Alexeev’s project offers a fresh take on familiar dishes with a focus on guest comfort.
Features
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Наличные
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Contacts
Барочная ул., 6, Санкт-Петербург, 197376
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday10:00 - 23:00
Wednesday10:00 - 23:00
Thursday10:00 - 23:00
Friday10:00 - 23:00
Saturday10:00 - 23:00
Sunday10:00 - 23:00