Russkaya Ryumochnaya No. 1 in Saint-Petersburg
About
A Russian cuisine restaurant with a unique concept combining a gastronomic experience with the «Museum of Russian Vodka». The interior recreates the atmosphere of late 19th-century establishments with traditional dish presentations.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Наличные
Винная карта
Полный бар
Живая музыка
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Contacts
Конногвардейский б-р, 4, Санкт-Петербург, 190000
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00