Luxury yachts for rent in San Francisco

It is an opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable experience, host a corporate event, or enjoy a romantic evening on the water.

What we offer

San Francisco is a city renowned for its panoramic views, unique architecture, and breathtaking sunsets. What could be better than enjoying this splendor from the deck of a luxury yacht? We provide premium yacht rental services for a variety of purposes:

  • Luxury cruises in the bay – enjoy the picturesque views from the water.
  • Corporate events – the perfect venue for team-building and business meetings.
  • Private leisure – romantic strolls, parties, and family celebrations.
  • Trendy photoshoots – stunning shots with one of the world’s most beautiful cities as your backdrop.

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Each yacht is staffed with experienced captains and qualified personnel who will ensure your comfort and safety throughout the journey. All you need to do is relax and enjoy your time while the team takes care of every detail.

Additional services

To make your experience truly luxurious, we offer exclusive services:

  • Gastronomic cruises – menus crafted by top chefs.
  • Yacht decoration for weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations.
  • Live music and DJs – create an unforgettable atmosphere.
  • Photographers and videographers – capture your most vibrant moments.

Routes and destinations

We’ve designed the best routes to make your journey unforgettable:

  • Cruises along San Francisco’s waterfront – admire the legendary Alcatraz Island.
  • Sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge – one of the most iconic views in the world.
  • Sunset parties – champagne, live music, and the city lights at night.

Yachts for special occasions

Our team will help you organize the event of your dreams:

  • Corporate parties and business meetings onboard.
  • Private celebrations and VIP dinners with exceptional service.
  • Photoshoots with breathtaking views of San Francisco.

Don’t miss the chance to spend an unforgettable day on the water. Contact us, choose your yacht, and enjoy luxurious leisure in one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

