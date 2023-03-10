Luxury villas in Seoul
When technology, design, and sophisticated culture shape everyday life, the idea of a private home evolves as well. A contemporary villa can be visually striking, highly intelligent, and remarkably comfortable at the same time.
What we offer
In a fast-moving metropolis, a private residence can provide a valuable change of pace at the end of the day. Our selection combines contemporary design, practical layouts, and a high standard of everyday comfort.
- Modern villas with private leisure areas and thoughtfully designed interiors.
- Individually arranged viewings and searches tailored to a specific lifestyle.
- Properties for acquisition as personal residences or long-term holdings.
- Private rentals for executives, families, and international guests.
- Homes with offices, guest rooms, and comprehensive residential amenities.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Private residences in Seoul are particularly compelling where the energy of the capital is balanced by hills, greenery, and a more secluded residential setting.
- Hannam-dong — sophisticated residences, contemporary architecture, and elevated city views.
- Pyeongchang-dong — hillside properties, generous homes, and a distinctly private atmosphere.
- Seongbuk-dong — leafy streets, substantial residences, and a quieter pace.
- Cheongdam-dong — an ideal setting for those who value fashion, fine dining, and immediate access to Seoul’s luxury scene.
Additional services
Seoul’s fast-moving culture makes it possible to combine gastronomy, fashion, wellness, and contemporary experiences within one carefully curated itinerary.
- Personal shopping assistance for Korean fashion, beauty, and independent designers.
- Bespoke culinary routes and access to sought-after restaurants.
- Spa treatments, personal training, and tailored beauty programmes.
- Helicopter transfers and chauffeur-driven vehicles for business and leisure.
Why choose us
A fast-moving cultural scene rewards a team that can find relevant options quickly while maintaining a consistently high standard.
- Restaurants, private dining, fashion destinations, and cultural events are selected around personal interests.
- Bespoke programmes can bring together gastronomy, art, shopping, and nightlife.
- Local assistance is available for unusual requests and plans that evolve during the stay.
Services for villa owners
Professional management turns a contemporary residence into a clearly positioned commercial offering while keeping client communication responsive and property operations under control.
- Positioning the residence for international audiences and private clients.
- Property viewings, negotiations, and rental arrangements.
- Coordination of property care and oversight of external specialists.
Transaction security guarantee
Cross-border transactions benefit greatly from removing language and procedural ambiguity between everyone involved.
- Clarification of key contract provisions in a clear, client-friendly format.
- Review of payment structure and fulfilment deadlines.
- Coordination between local representatives and the client throughout the process.