Leisure & Experiences in Seoul
This is an award-winning secret cocktail bar (spikizy) located in Seoul on the ground floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul (Jungno District). The establishment is named after the legendary American writer and cocktail expert Charles G. Baker Jr.
A labyrinth of streets with traditional Korean hanok houses. Here you can feel the atmosphere of old Seoul and take beautiful photos.
One of the best bars in Korea, inspired by the culture of the 1920s. The bartender, Song Seok-ho, practices an exquisite Japanese style of mixology. The interior, with its dark wood finishes and dim lighting, creates an atmosphere of "old money."
One of the most famous bars in Cheongdam, the entrance is disguised as a bookcase (you have to pull the right book). The bar has been repeatedly included in the list of the top 50 bars in Asia.
This is one of the most awarded restaurants in South Korea, led by chef An Sung-mi (Sung Anh). The restaurant specializes in innovative modern cuisine that reinterprets traditional Korean ingredients using Western techniques.
An ancient Buddhist monastery in the center of Gangnam District, where thousands of sacred scriptures are kept and majestic Buddha statues stand.
The restaurant is known for its creative approach, such as the famous "Stone Grandfather" dessert from Jeju Island or the "Delicious Kimbap."
An Alice in Wonderland themed bar located in a basement, accessed through a flower shop. Known for its theatrical cocktail presentations and molecular techniques.
The Museum of Contemporary Art is located in the former Space architectural bureau. The old brick building with narrow staircases and ivy on the walls creates a unique atmosphere for viewing the works of contemporary artists.
An immersive digital theatre inside the Walkerhill Hotel. With 120 projectors, classic works and historical themes (such as Ancient Egypt) are transformed into a 360-degree light show.
One of the most influential galleries in Korea. It consists of three buildings, including K3 with a unique metal "chainmail facade." It showcases both Korean masters (Park So Bo, Lee Ufan) and global stars like Anish Kapoor.
Located in the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Dedicated to the history, art, and everyday life of the Joseon Dynasty.