About

Every morning I walk through the French Concession while the city is still recovering from the night before — and that contrast is exactly what I live for. I know Shanghai's after-dark world the way most people know their own kitchen: which private members' clubs actually deliver, which rooftop turns electric after midnight, and whose guest list you genuinely want to be on. My passion is putting the right people in the right rooms at the right moment — because in this city, that's when something real happens.