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Senator Saloon in Shanghai

Senator Saloon

About

An atmospheric venue styled as an American saloon with classic design. Cocktails, snacks, and themed evenings make it a great place for meetings and relaxation.

Features

Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Table reservations
Seating

Contacts

98 Wuyuan Rd, Xuhui District, Shanghai
+862154231330

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00