Heyday in Shanghai
About
A vintage jazz bar with live performances by musicians. The cozy interiors and intimate lighting create the perfect setting for relaxing evenings with jazz and cocktails.
Features
Live music
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Seating
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
50 Taian Rd, Changning District
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00