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RU

Heyday in Shanghai

Heyday

About

A vintage jazz bar with live performances by musicians. The cozy interiors and intimate lighting create the perfect setting for relaxing evenings with jazz and cocktails.

Features

Live music
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Seating
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

50 Taian Rd, Changning District
+862162366075

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 01:00
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 01:00
Saturday16:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00