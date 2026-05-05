Senator Saloon in Shanghai
About
An atmospheric venue styled as an American saloon with classic design. Cocktails, snacks, and themed evenings make it a great place for meetings and relaxation.
Features
Вино и пиво
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Бронирование столов
Посадочные места
Contacts
98 Wuyuan Rd, Xuhui District, Shanghai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 02:00