Mr & Mrs Bund in Shanghai
About
A restaurant on the Bund waterfront overlooking the Huangpu River. The menu features modern interpretations of French cuisine, combining classic traditions with contemporary techniques in a stylish setting.
Features
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Винная карта
Вино и пиво
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Contacts
The Bund No.18, 6层18 Zhongshan Rd (E-1), 18, Huangpu, Shanghai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00