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RU

Xibo in Shanghai

Xibo

About

A restaurant combining Chinese and international cuisine in a stylish interior with Eastern elements. The menu includes seafood, meat, and vegetarian options, making it a popular meeting spot.

Features

Wine and beer
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

83 Changshu Rd, Jing'An, Shanghai
+862154038330

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00