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RU

Mr & Mrs Bund in Shanghai

Mr & Mrs Bund

About

A restaurant on the Bund waterfront overlooking the Huangpu River. The menu features modern interpretations of French cuisine, combining classic traditions with contemporary techniques in a stylish setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

The Bund No.18, 6层18 Zhongshan Rd (E-1), 18, Huangpu, Shanghai
+862163239898

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:00
Tuesday11:30 - 22:00
Wednesday11:30 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 22:00
Saturday11:30 - 22:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00