Profile
RU

Xibo in Shanghai

Xibo

About

A restaurant combining Chinese and international cuisine in a stylish interior with Eastern elements. The menu includes seafood, meat, and vegetarian options, making it a popular meeting spot.

Features

Вино и пиво
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов

Contacts

83 Changshu Rd, Jing'An, Shanghai
+862154038330

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00