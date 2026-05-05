Xibo in Shanghai
About
A restaurant combining Chinese and international cuisine in a stylish interior with Eastern elements. The menu includes seafood, meat, and vegetarian options, making it a popular meeting spot.
Features
Вино и пиво
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Contacts
83 Changshu Rd, Jing'An, Shanghai
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00