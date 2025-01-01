RU
Luxury villas in Shanghai

Where perfection is the only standard. Discover the finest luxury villa rentals in Shanghai.

What we offer

Shanghai's luxury villas are high-tech residences in prestigious districts of the metropolis. We offer properties that combine sophisticated interiors, privacy, and proximity to the business center. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious villas in prestigious city districts with top-tier infrastructure.
  • Sale of exclusive residences with modern design and advanced technologies.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and investment interests.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Xuhui – Elite residences in the historic city center.
  • Lujiazui – Luxurious villas in the financial center with stunning views of the Bund.
  • Qingpu – Prestigious countryside homes with large plots and natural areas.
  • Jinqiao – Elite complexes with private villas and international infrastructure.

Additional services

We take a personalized approach to every guest, crafting a unique holiday scenario.

  • Private consultations with jewelry experts and personal art curators.
  • Organization of festive events with show programs or corporate gatherings.
  • Private yoga, pilates, and meditation sessions with certified instructors.
  • Assistance in booking exceptional, bespoke tours.

Why choose us

Each client’s story approached with personal attention and respect.

  • Villas selected according to precise parameters: architectural style, number of bedrooms, spa facilities, sea access, panoramic views.
  • Rentals built as a service, not merely a transaction, with continuous comfort management.
  • Collaboration only with reliable owners and legally verified properties.
  • Concierge services 24/7, including yacht trips and private concerts.

Services for villa owners

We help owners of luxury villas profitably rent, sell, and manage their properties. Our specialists will develop a strategy to attract high-net-worth clients and ensure a secure transaction.

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Verification of the property for compliance with declared characteristics and status.
  • Creation of transparent and secure transaction terms.
  • Full transaction support by a legal and financial team.
