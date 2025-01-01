Enjoy the city from the water — the perfect setting for private relaxation, professional meetings, or grand celebrations.
What we offer
Shanghai is a metropolis where tradition meets modern technology, and its waterfronts offer breathtaking views of glittering skyscrapers. We provide premium yacht rentals for various purposes:
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
An experienced crew is waiting on board for you to simply enjoy the moment. Each member of our crew is trained to provide a high level of service and ensure a safe journey.
Additional services
We create a unique atmosphere for every client, offering:
Routes and destinations
You can choose one of our popular routes or offer your own:
Yachts for special occasions
Renting a yacht is not just about leisure but also an opportunity to host important events in a unique atmosphere:
Immerse yourself in luxury as you embark on an unforgettable journey across Shanghai’s waters. Book a yacht now and create your perfect event aboard a premium vessel.