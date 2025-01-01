RU
Luxury yachts for rent in Shanghai

Enjoy the city from the water — the perfect setting for private relaxation, professional meetings, or grand celebrations.

What we offer

Shanghai is a metropolis where tradition meets modern technology, and its waterfronts offer breathtaking views of glittering skyscrapers. We provide premium yacht rentals for various purposes:

  • Exclusive cruises along the Huangpu River and the East China Sea.
  • Luxurious parties and private events.
  • Corporate meetings and business negotiations.
  • Romantic cruises and wedding celebrations.

Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

An experienced crew is waiting on board for you to simply enjoy the moment. Each member of our crew is trained to provide a high level of service and ensure a safe journey.

Additional services

We create a unique atmosphere for every client, offering:

  • Gastronomic cruises featuring Chinese and European cuisine.
  • Yacht decoration for weddings, birthdays, and corporate events.
  • Entertainment programs – live music, DJs, photographers, and videographers.
  • Custom routes for trips to islands and along the coastline.

Routes and destinations

You can choose one of our popular routes or offer your own:

  • Cruises along the Huangpu River – discover the splendor of Shanghai’s night lights.
  • Sea trips along the East China Sea.
  • Journeys to the Zhoushan Islands – a true gem of China’s coastline.

Yachts for special occasions

Renting a yacht is not just about leisure but also an opportunity to host important events in a unique atmosphere:

  • Business meetings and negotiations in a private setting.
  • Private parties and wedding celebrations with panoramic views.
  • Exclusive photoshoots with stunning urban landscapes.

Immerse yourself in luxury as you embark on an unforgettable journey across Shanghai’s waters. Book a yacht now and create your perfect event aboard a premium vessel.

info@versently.com