Lim Tze Qing

About

I once spent an entire afternoon sitting on the floor of the National Gallery sketching the same colonial ceiling detail until a security guard gently suggested I find a chair. My passion lives in the spaces where Singapore's layered histories meet contemporary expression — I know which gallery openings are worth dressing up for, which artist residencies are quietly producing the most exciting work right now, and which heritage sites reveal something new every single visit. For me, unlocking this city means knowing exactly when and where to show up.