About

I once spent an entire afternoon at the National Museum of Singapore arguing with a curator about whether a Singaporean artist deserved more wall space than a Picasso — and I still think I was right. My passion for this city's art scene runs deep, from the raw energy of emerging artists in Gillman Barracks to the quiet stories hidden inside Peranakan shophouse galleries most people walk straight past. I know exactly when to show up, who to talk to, and how to make a single evening feel like a private window into Singapore's most vivid creative pulse.