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Long Bar in Singapore

Long Bar

About

The historic bar where the famous Singapore Sling cocktail was created. The interior is inspired by the Malay style of the 1920s, providing a tropical plantation atmosphere.

Features

Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Коктейльная карта
Вино и пиво
Винная карта
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Парковка

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 22:30
Tuesday 11:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 11:00 - 22:30
Thursday 11:00 - 23:30
Friday 11:00 - 23:30
Saturday 11:00 - 23:30
Sunday 11:00 - 22:30