Long Bar in Singapore
About
The historic bar where the famous Singapore Sling cocktail was created. The interior is inspired by the Malay style of the 1920s, providing a tropical plantation atmosphere.
Features
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Коктейльная карта
Вино и пиво
Винная карта
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Contacts
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:00 - 22:30
Tuesday 11:00 - 22:30
Wednesday 11:00 - 22:30
Thursday 11:00 - 23:30
Friday 11:00 - 23:30
Saturday 11:00 - 23:30
Sunday 11:00 - 22:30