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RU

Mr. Stork in Singapore

Mr. Stork

About

A restaurant-bar located on the 39th floor with panoramic views of Singapore. The setting combines Asian cuisine, green spaces, and unique teepee-style seating areas.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

5 Fraser St, Level 39, Andaz 189354
+6590087707

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:00
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 00:00