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WOOBAR in Singapore

WOOBAR

About

A stylish lounge bar with creative cocktails and a glamorous atmosphere. Perfect for afternoon tea or evening cocktails with friends.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

21 Ocean Way
+6568087258

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00