CÉ LA VI Singapore in Singapore
About
Located atop Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, CÉ LA VI offers fine dining and cocktails with unparalleled views of Singapore's cityscape and its famous infinity pool.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
1 Bayfront Avenue, Hotel, Tower 3 Marina Bay Sands
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 04:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 04:00
Saturday11:30 - 04:00
Sunday12:00 - 03:00