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CÉ LA VI Singapore in Singapore

CÉ LA VI Singapore

About

Located atop Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, CÉ LA VI offers fine dining and cocktails with unparalleled views of Singapore's cityscape and its famous infinity pool.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

1 Bayfront Avenue, Hotel, Tower 3 Marina Bay Sands
+6565082188

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 04:00
Thursday12:00 - 03:00
Friday12:00 - 04:00
Saturday11:30 - 04:00
Sunday12:00 - 03:00