We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Ocean Restaurant in Singapore

Ocean Restaurant

About

A restaurant offering modern European cuisine. The interior features panoramic aquariums with majestic stingrays and over 40,000 sea creatures, creating a unique dining setting.

Features

Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

B1M, Equarius Hotel, 16 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa
+6565776869

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:30
Tuesday11:30 - 22:30
Wednesday11:30 - 22:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 22:30