Ocean Restaurant in Singapore
About
A restaurant offering modern European cuisine. The interior features panoramic aquariums with majestic stingrays and over 40,000 sea creatures, creating a unique dining setting.
Features
Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
B1M, Equarius Hotel, 16 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 22:30
Tuesday11:30 - 22:30
Wednesday11:30 - 22:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 22:30